Americans to Retire Third Number in Team History

Chad Costello hoists the Kelly Cup in 2016

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, announced today the team will retire Chad Costello's #13 on Saturday, March 23, as part of their 15th anniversary celebration, joining Gary Steffes #12, and Riley Gill's #30 in the rafters.

Chad Costello is a two-time ECHL MVP Award winner (2016, 2017), and ECHL Kelly Cup Finals MVP in 2016. During his tenure with the Americans, he won the ECHL Regular Season Scoring Title three times (14-15, 15-16, 16-17), and won back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships in 2015 and 2016.

"This is a great organization," noted Costello. "My favorite hockey memories are with the Americans. Getting the opportunity to play here, and now coach here, is a dream come true. I would like to thank the Americans front office staff, as well as all my former teammates for this amazing honor."

The Americans will welcome back several of Costello's former teammates who are returning to be a part of the celebration, which will happen in a pregame ceremony before the Americans game against Kansas City.

One of the other highlights of the night will be the second Americans Alumni Game in team history. Several big names will be a part of the alumni game that includes Chad Costello. Joining him for his special night are the following players;

Forwards: Jason Deitsch, Mathieu Aubin, Daryl Bootland, Jack Combs, Gary Steffes, Brian McMillin, Jarret Lukin, and Riley Gill who will play up front, and not between the pipes.

Defensemen: Daniel Tetrault, Trevor Ludwig, Joel Chouinard, Nolan Descoteaux, Tyler Ludwig, David Makowski, Eric Adams, and Aaron Gens.

Goalie: David McKee

