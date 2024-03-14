NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Defensive Defenceman to Help the Lions in Playoff Push

March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release


TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed Canadian defenceman Keenan MacIsaac.

The Nova Scotia native played five seasons in the QMJHL, including two with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

He's also played two complete seasons in the Canadian university USports league with the University of Ottawa Gee Gees, and one game with the (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

