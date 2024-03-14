Comeback Falls Short on Wednesday Night vs. Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita mounted a third-period comeback on Wednesday night, but fell to Tulsa, 5-3, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil led the way for the Thunder with two goals and Jay Dickman added two helpers.

Tulsa jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Dante Sheriff, Anthony Firriolo and Trevor Thurston.

In the third, Wichita scored three-unanswered and pulled even. Stinil made it 1-0 at 5:38, firing a shot from the slot past Gage Alexander for his 27th of the year.

At 8:02, Lleyton Moore connected on a one-timer during a two-on-one and beat Alexander to cut the Tulsa lead to 3-2.

Stinil lit the lamp at 10:25 and tied the game. Bradley Marek created a turnover at the Oilers line. Dickman got to the loose puck and found Watts in the right circle. He left a pass to Stinil in the slot, who hammered it past Alexander for his 28th of the season.

With 1:27 left, Josh Nelson put the Oilers ahead as he tallied his second of the year. He came across the Thunder line, angled to his left and beat Beck Warm from in-close to make it 4-3.

Dante Sheriff added an empty-net goal at 18:59 to make it 5-3.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Stinil has three goals in his last two games. Brayden Watts added an assist, giving helpers in four-straight and points in his last 11 games. Dickman set a new career-high in assists (36) and points (62). Moore has points in 10 of his last 11 games.

The Thunder are off until March 22 with a road trip to Coraville to face the Iowa Heartlanders.

