Thunder Weekly, March 12, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games in five days last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 7-1 W

Friday, March 8

Iowa at Wichita, 4-3 W

Saturday, March 9

Iowa at Wichita, 5-2 W

Sunday, March 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-4 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 13

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Wednesday. Buy Tickets HERE.

Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop.

WICHITA

HOME: 16-13-2-0

AWAY: 7-15-5-1

OVERALL: 23-28-7-1

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

Streak: 4-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 54 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, Stinil, 26

Assists: Watts, 37

Points: Dickman, 60

+/-: Kuzmeski, +15

PIM: Masella, 108

FOURTH - Wichita had an outstanding week, earning wins in all four games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder moved into a fourth place tie with Utah with 54 points. Wichita has won four in a row and is 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 games.

STREAKING - Brayden Watts has caught fire since the end of February. He has goals in four-straight, points in his last 10 (5g, 10a) and two or more points in his last three outings. The Thunder captain has 49 points (12g, 37a) in 49 games this season.

CAREER HIGH - Jay Dickman is having a career season and that continued last weekend. He had eight points in four games (3g, 5a), including two three-point outings. Dickman can set a new career-high in both points and goals. He needs one more goal and two more points to reach that feat. He leads the league with 15 power play goals.

OT WINNER - Michal Stinil notched his fifth game-winner of the season in overtime on Sunday afternoon. It was also his third career game-winning goal in overtime. He has points in nine of his last 10 games.

MOORE POINTS - Lleyton Moore had another productive weekend, tallying five points (1g, 4a). He has points in nine of his last 10 games. Moore has 31 points (5g, 26a) in 36 games.

WALK OFF - Kobe Walker has been a fantastic addition to the Thunder lineup. He has five points (2g, 3a) in his last two outings. Walker has registered 13 points in 15 games (6g, 7a) since coming to the Air Capital in the beginning of February.

GOTW - Trevor Gorsuch was selected as the Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week. He went 3-0-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. Gorsuch has been a workhorse down the stretch, playing in 14 of his last 16 games and 17 of the last 20. He is third in the league in saves (942).

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 21-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-24-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Tyler Jette tallied his first goal as a pro on Sunday and has three points in his last two games...Brayden Watts is fifth in power play assists (19)...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

