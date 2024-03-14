Solar Bears Food Festival #2 Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, April 6

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the team's second Food Festival presented by Publix, which will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Kia Center.

The following vendors are set to participate in the Solar Bears Food Festival:

Bolay

Cholo Dogs

Dano's Tequila

Gringos Locos

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.

KFC

Noodles and Co.

Pei Wei

Planet Smoothie

Publix

Skyline Chili

Sonny's BBQ

Sport Pux

Stanky Sauce

* Food Fest Vendor List is subject to change

Food Fest will also feature music guest - If I'm Lucky.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.

Purchase your ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Apr. 6

Saturday, April 6th is First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union! Make sure to come early for our annual Guns N Hoses charity game at 2pm.

2023-24 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2023-24 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

