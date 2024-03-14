Royals Acquire 6'5" D Ryan Devine from Kansas City in Exchange for Future Considerations

March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Ryan Devine has been acquired from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for Future Considerations.

Devine, 31, is currently in his ninth professional season where he has registered five points (1g-4a), 78 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 43 games. The Wayne, Pennsylvania native's professional career includes stops in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), ECHL and overseas for one season in Slovakia (2020-21).

The 6'5", 240-pound, left-shot defenseman has recorded 86 points (16g-70a), 1,104 penalty minutes and a +42 rating in 267 professional career games. Devine played one game in the ECHL during the 2021-22 for the Fort Wayne Komets. He has accumulated 43 of his 44 ECHL career games this season with Kansas City.

Devine played one game in the ECHL during the 2021-22 for the Fort Wayne Komets. He has accumulated 43 of his 44 ECHL career games this season with Kansas City.

Additionally, Devine is a two-time champion in the FHL / FPHL (2016 & 2022) and was the SPHL's most penalized player (191 PIM) in the 2019-20 season with the Quad City Storm and Macon Mayhem.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue their five-game road trip against the Railers on Friday, March 15th at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6-7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.