Orlando Solar Bears Sign Forward Spencer Kersten

March 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Mar. 15) the Hockey Club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Spencer Kersten.

Kersten, 23, appeared in 36 games this season at Bowling Green State University, scoring 16 points (9g-7a). The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played the previous four seasons at Providence University, scoring 38 points (15g-23a) in 93 games, and captaining the 2022-23 team.

During his time at Providence, Kersten was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic player.

Prior to his collegiate career, Kersten played junior hockey for three seasons, two of which for the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. During the 2018-19 season, Kersten led the Blades in scoring with 60 points (20g-40a) helping Oakville capture the regular season title, and added 24 points (12g-12a) in the playoffs leading the Blades to the Dudley-Hewitt Cup awarded to the top Junior A team in Central Canada.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.