Rush Ink RMU Forward St. Onge

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Rylee St. Onge has signed with the team.

St. Onge, from St. Catherine's, Ontario, is the third collegiate signing of the season, having just finished his collegiate career at Robert Morris University. He scored 11 goals, good for second on the Colonials this season, and logged his second 20-point season in his college career during 38 games this year for RMU.

Robert Morris was the third stop for St. Onge in his collegiate career. He had played the previous three seasons at Mercyhurst University where he was a 23-point scorer in 2021-22. Prior to joining the Lakers, St. Onge saw one season of action with Alaska-Anchorage.

After a strong AAA season in 2014 with the Niagara North Stars, St. Onge was a 6th round selection in the OHL Priority draft. In 2018, he was a 5th round pick of the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL Entry Draft, where he scored 25 goals in his one USHL season.

The Rush play at Cable Dahmer Arena tomorrow night against the league-leading Kansas City Mavericks at 6:35 p.m.

