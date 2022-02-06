Wichita Closes Weekend Series vs. Idaho Today

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes its three-game weekend series this afternoon against Idaho.

Today the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 9-6-3 against Idaho and 6-3-2 at home against the Steelheads.

Each team has claimed a 5-4 overtime win in the first two games of the set. The Steelheads won on Friday night and the Thunder took Saturday night's contest. During both games, Idaho trailed 4-2 before tying the game in the third period.

Wichita broke through in overtime last night, winning its first game of the season decided in the extra session. The Thunder are 1-6 in overtime this year. Idaho dropped its first overtime decision and is now 3-1 in games decided in OT.

Special teams has been a huge key so far this weekend. Idaho went 3-for-6 last night and has scored four times on the man advantage this weekend. Wichita has power play goals in back-to-back games and is 2-for-10 against the Steelheads.

The Steelheads remain in second place with a .605 winning percentage. Wichita remains in seventh place with a .442 mark.

A.J. White leads Idaho with 42 points. Luc Brown is second with 37 points. Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts lead the Thunder with 35 points. Carter Johnson is third with 33 points

Today is Faith and Family Night, presented by Central Community Church, KJIL and The House FM. Join us for a day of family fun followed by a comedy show after the game featuring Comedian Michael Jr. Phil Stacey, who appeared on American Idol, will perform the National Anthem.

Bring a new pair of socks and toss them on the ice during first intermission. Each bag will be donated to Footprints ICT, which provides new socks to men, women and children in Wichita and surrounding areas who are in need.

