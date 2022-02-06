Shin Makes History in Glads Win over Norfolk

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-16-2-1) defeated the Norfolk Admirals (15-21-2-2) by a score of 4-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Sunday afternoon. Kamerin Nault netted two goals in the first period and Sanghoon Shin collected two assists in his second game with Atlanta to become the first ever Korean-born player to record a point in the ECHL.

First Star: Kamerin Nault (ATL) - two goals

Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - two assists

Third Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - goal

Atlanta started the scoring early in the first period and took a 1-0 lead after Josh Thrower lasered the puck to Cody Sylvester in the low slot who was credited for sneaking the puck underneath Norfolk goaltender Michael Bullion after a scramble for the disc (5:44).

Less than 30 seconds later, the Glads took a 2-0 advantage when Kamerin Nault skated from the red line down the right wing and blasted a wrister past Bullion for his third goal in his past five games (6:00).

Norfolk responded midway through the first period after Chase Harwell received the puck in heavy traffic down in the low slot and found the back of the net (10:13).

The Glads reclaimed a two-goal advantage under two minutes later after Sanghoon Shin stole the puck, flew down the length of the ice, and dropped the puck off to Kamerin Nault who slotted it for his second goal of the day (11:47).

Atlanta jumped out to a 4-1 lead midway though the second period during a power-play opportunity when Eric Neiley fired the puck across the ice to Derek Topatigh on the left wing who blasted the puck into the goal for his seventh tally of the season (11:28).

Josh Thrower dropped the gloves with Sam Thibault midway though the third period. The scuffle ended with Thrower landing a couple right hooks and both players receiving fighting majors.

The Glads outshot the Admirals 47-33 in the contest and Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the night saving 32 of 33 shots.

The Gladiators take the ice again Wednesday night at 7:35 PM against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center.

