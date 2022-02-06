ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Iowa's Louis-Jean fined, suspended

Iowa's Darick Louis-Jean has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #567, Iowa at Wheeling, on Feb. 5.

Louis-Jean was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 9:12 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Louis-Jean will miss Iowa's game vs. Utah on Feb. 9.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Ulett fined, suspended

Kansas City's Loren Ulett has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #562, Rapid City at Kansas City, on Feb. 5.

Ulett is suspended for two games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 19:06 of the third period, and is suspended one game for being a multiple repeat offender.

Ulett will miss Kansas City's games at Allen on Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

Kansas City's Clarke fined

Kansas City's Garrett Clarke has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #562, Rapid City at Kansas City, on Feb. 5.

Clarke is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions during pre-game warm-ups.

