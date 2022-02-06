Cardiac K-Wings Strike Again, Take Two of Three in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Kalamazoo Wings (23-17-0-0) did it again. Same score, different day. This time it was Kyle Blaney (7) that sank the game winning goal with 52 seconds remaining to beat the Worcester Railers (16-19-2-1) Sunday at the DCU Center, 2-1.

The K-Wings trailed for a good chunk of the game 1-0, but fought through multiple penalty kills and stellar goaltending on their way to victory.

On the game winner, Cody Corbett (11) blocked a Railer shot from the top of the right circle with the game tied 1-1. The puck then squirted towards the neutral zone and the speedy Kyle Blaney chugged it up ice alone. Worcester goaltender Ken Appleby (7-9-0-1) made the initial save, but the momentum of the puck trickled in past the line.

The Railers earned the 1-0 lead with a goal at 8:34 of the first, and held it until Logan Lambdin (17) got the equalizer at the 13:22 mark of the second.

Zach Jordan (7) made an absolutely filthy pass after collecting a puck off the faceoff. Jordan's backhanded centering zip, from the boards to Lambdin, kept the K-Wings from chasing the lead the rest of the way out.

But make no mistake, Jason Pawloski (2-3) and the K-Wings penalty kill set the foundation for the win. Pawloski finished with 24 saves, making multiple athletic stops.

As for the PK unit, it was 2 for 2, killing off a double-minor and another penalty assessed quickly after the four minute kill in the second.

The K-Wings head home now after taking 4 of 5 games on the road. Next up is Wheeling at Wings Event Center on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

