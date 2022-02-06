ECHL Transactions - February 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 6, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Dillon Hill, D

Indy:

Andrew Bellant, F

Iowa:

Carter Shinkaruk, F

Connor Graham, F

Cole Golka, F

Jacksonville:

Josh Koepplinger, F

Trois-Rivières:

Dylan Labbe, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Idaho:

Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

Delete David Norris, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve

Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Luke Nogard, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Jacksonville:

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford

Delete Tyler Wall, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Evan Cormier, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Matt Jenkins, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve

Delete David Thomson, F placed on reserve

