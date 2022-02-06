ECHL Transactions - February 6
February 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 6, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Dillon Hill, D
Indy:
Andrew Bellant, F
Iowa:
Carter Shinkaruk, F
Connor Graham, F
Cole Golka, F
Jacksonville:
Josh Koepplinger, F
Trois-Rivières:
Dylan Labbe, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Idaho:
Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
Delete David Norris, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve
Add Liam Folkes, F activated from reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Luke Nogard, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Jacksonville:
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford
Delete Tyler Wall, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Evan Cormier, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Matt Jenkins, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from reserve
Delete David Thomson, F placed on reserve
