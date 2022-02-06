Admirals Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall to Gladiators 4-1

February 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in their third straight game.

Atlanta dominated the majority of the game, taking an early lead, and never looked back. Cody Sylvester put the Gladiators up early in the first period, scoring with 14:16 remaining in the period. 16 seconds later, Kamerin Nault would double the lead for Atlanta, scoring his second goal this series.

Trailing by two goals early, Chase Harwell would find the back of the net to record his first professional goal and cut the Gladiators lead to just one.

Just a minute and a half later, Nault would get his second goal of the day, extending the Gladiators lead back to two goals. Nault has collected four points against the Admirals this season.

Atlanta would add one more goal to their lead in the second period, on a Derek Topatigh goal with 8:32 remaining in the period.

Atlanta outshot Norfolk, with 47 shots compared to the Admirals' 33. Michael Bullion collected 43 saves, the most in his career with the Admirals.

The Admirals fall to 15-21-2-2 on the season and are 3-3-1-0 against the Gladiators this season. Norfolk is back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.