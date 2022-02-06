Gone Fishing: Indy Shuts out Toledo Sunday Night

February 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







TOLEDO - The Indy Fuel made their way to Toledo Sunday evening where they claimed a 3-0 victory, their first over the Walleye in the 2021-22 season. This win earned goaltender Michael Lackey his second shutout of the season and snapped the Fuel's six-game losing streak.

The Walleye had double the number of shots the Fuel did (10-5) throughout the first period, however only Indy got on the board. Darien Craighead scored at 8:37 assisted by Seamus Malone and Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Indy also had the period's only penalty of the period, a tripping call on Jordan Schneider with 6:46 left on the clock, but the Fuel killed it off and kept their lead.

The Fuel once again had the only goal and penalty of the period. Indy notched 11 shots on goal over the Walleye's six. Riley McKay scored on a rebound from Spencer Watson with 8:34 remaining in the second, giving the Fuel a 2-0 lead. With 0:17 left in the period, Griff Jeszka was called for high-sticking, sending the Fuel on their second penalty kill of the game.

The Walleye began the third period on a power play but couldn't get the puck past Lackey. Just over two minutes in, Craighead scored his second goal of the game with assists from Malone and Jan Mandat, making it a 3-0 game. Indy was awarded their first power play of the game with 3:36 remaining in the final frame but couldn't take advantage of the opportunity. The game ended with a final score of 3-0, earning Lackey his second shutout of the season. This also gave the Indy Fuel their first win over the season over the Toledo Walleye and snapped a six-game losing streak.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.