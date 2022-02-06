Glads Look to Take Series vs Admirals

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (23-16-2-1) have their sights set on a series win against the Norfolk Admirals (15-20-2-2) today at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Today will be the third meeting this week against Norfolk for Atlanta. Each club has claimed victory once in the week-long series, and both the Gladiators and the Admirals have three wins a piece in the season series.

Scouting the Admirals

Norfolk sits in sixth place out of seven teams in the South Division. The Admirals are in the midst of a stretch of four games in five days, last night's 3-2 win over Atlanta. Alex Tonge, the Admirals' all-star selection, paces the club with 31 points (16G-15A). Former Chicago Blackhawk Matt Carey has been a strong addition for Norfolk, as the 29-year-old has 11 points (3G-8A) in 12 games with the Admirals. Last night's victory for Norfolk was the first time the Admirals won a game in Atlanta since Dec. 30, 2018 (1,133 days).

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Atlanta fell to Norfolk 3-2 last night at home. The loss snapped the Gladiators' home win streak at nine games. Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler both found the back of the net for Atlanta, but Blake Murray's third-period goal put Norfolk ahead for good.

Sylvester Sealing the Deal

Cody Sylvester leads the ECHL with six game-winning goals, including the deciding goal in overtime on Feb. 2 against Norfolk. The forward has led the league in game-winning tallies since Dec. 17. Sylvester currently leads Atlanta with 36 points (17G-19A) and has goals in four of his last six games.

Nell Named ECHL Goaltender or the Week

The league announced on Tuesday that Chris Nell has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the week for Jan. 24-30. Nell went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances against Jacksonville last week. The 27-year-old picked up his sixth win of the season on Wednesday against Norfolk with 17 saves on 18 shots. The award marks the first time in his career that Nell has tabbed league honors. Nell has now won five of his last six starts and owns a .944 save percentage in that span.

Welcome to the Coliseum

The Gladiators saw their home win streak snapped at nine games after last night's loss to Norfolk. The streak was the longest home win streak of the season in the ECHL. The franchise's all-time home win streak was set at 12 games from Jan. 6, 2012 to Feb. 11, 2012. The Gladiators are 17-7-1-0 at Gas South Arena this season. Last night featured the largest crowd of the year for the Gladiators with 9,200 fans in attendance.

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Norfolk Admirals

PROMOTION: Sunday Fun Day

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Today's game will also be aired on 680 AM & 93.7 FM The Fan.

GAME NOTES

