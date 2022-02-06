Oilers Finish off Americans in Overtime

Tulsa, OK - The Oilers defeat the Americans 5-4 with a power-play goal in overtime.

Jack Doremus began the evening's scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play, putting one past the glove hand of Hayden Lavigne 13:21 into the first period. The Oilers added to their lead at the end of the first period, as Jimmy Soper finished off a backdoor feed from Eddie Matsushima with speed on the rush to take a 2-0 lead at the 19:00 mark of the first period.

Allen scored 2:53 into the second period, courtesy of Kris Myllari who took advantage of a turnover in the Oilers zone. The Americans tied the game just one minute later as JD Dudek scored his second goal of the season off a rebound down low in the crease. Tulsa grabbed the lead back at the 14:20 mark of the second period as Doremus scored his second goal of the game with a top shelf backhand shot on a breakaway to make it 3-2 Oilers. Allen tied the game at 3-3 on the power play, with a shot from Philip Beaulieu in the high slot.

Adam Pleskach responded for Tulsa in the third period with a power-play goal, forcing the puck underneath Lavigne in front of the crease, 7:15 into the period. The Americans tied the game once again 17:51 into the final frame, with a late short-handed goal on a breakaway by Jackson Leppard who now has a four-game goal streak.

The Oilers went on the power play just 1:22 seconds into overtime and at the 2:58 mark of the extra frame, Nathan Larose ripped a slapshot from the top of the left circle off a feed from Ryan DaSilva to win the game 5-4.

