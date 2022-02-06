Fournier, Dickman, Theut Lead Thunder Past Idaho

Wichita Thunder react after a goal against the Idaho Steelheads

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-game series on Sunday afternoon, beating Idaho 5-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stefan Fournier led all scorers with four points while Jay Dickman, Carter Johnson and Cam Clarke each had multi-point outings. Jake Theut was outstanding, stopping 46 shots in the winning effort.

The Thunder scored first in all three games this weekend and that trend continued on Sunday afternoon. Dickman found the net at 12:18 of the first period to make it 1-0. Fournier went for his patented wrap-around chance at the left post. Dickman found the rebound at the top of the crease and beat Jake Kupsky for his 14th of the season.

In the second period, Idaho was awarded a two-man advantage as Michal Stinil and Jacob Graves were sent off less than a minute apart. Chase Zieky fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that beat Theut and tied the game.

Wichita was awarded a late power play in the second as Max Martin was sent off for slashing. Peter Crinella made quick work to re-gain the lead at 19:21 as he redirected a backhand through Kupsky just five seconds into the man advantage.

Idaho tied it in the third as Frederic Letourneau tipped home a shot from the blue line from Matt Stief at 4:09 to make it 2-2.

At 5:50, Carter Johnson made a highlight reel move to get past Casey Johnson, cut across the blue paint and beat Kupsky for his 13th of the season and a 3-2 lead.

Fournier tallied his third of the year on the power play at 10:05 to make it 4-2. Just seven seconds into the man advantage, Dickman found Fournier between two Idaho defensemen near the goalmouth and he tipped it home. Stephen Johnson scored an empty-netter at 18:22 to cap off the scoring for the Thunder and a 5-2 win.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play and has power play goals in three-straight.

Fournier tallied a goal and three assists. Dickman finished with a goal and two helpers, giving him points in five-straight. Carter Johnson netted a goal, an assist and has two points in two of his last three games. Clarke tallied two assists, giving him a career-high 23 helpers.

Wichita heads on the road for a three-game series against Rapid City starting Thursday morning at 11:35 a.m.

