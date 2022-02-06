Game Notes: at Tulsa

February 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #45 at Tulsa

2/6/22 | BOK Center | 4:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Lukas Parik made 28 saves on 30 shots but the Rapid City Rush did not find the scoreboard and they were shut out by the Kansas City Mavericks, 2-0, Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

WORKING ON A SUNDAY: This is the sixth game the Rush have played on a Sunday this season and Rapid City is 2-2-0-1 in the previous five. The Rush are also finishing out a stretch of three games in three days, their sixth three-in-three of the season. In the final games of the previous five, the Rush have gone 3-1-1-0, including a 4-3 win at Tulsa nine days ago on January 28.

YOU AGAIN?: The Rush return to Tulsa where they played the Oilers twice last week, a 7-1 loss on Thursday, January 27 and a 4-3 win on Friday, January 28. This is the seventh overall meeting between Rapid City and Tulsa and the fifth at the BOK Center, with the Rush having gone 2-4-0-0 overall and 1-3-0-0 in this building. Rapid City will be back in Tulsa for three more games at the end of February, from February 25-27.

ROAD WARRIORS: Sunday's game is the sixth of six in a row that the Rush will play away from home and the sixth of a stretch of 12 of 15 that will take place on the road. Rapid City is 2-3-0-0 in the first five of those road games and overall this season is 11-10-1-1 on the road.

SCOUTING THE OILERS: Tulsa enters Sundays game off of back-to-back wins the last two nights against the Allen Americans. That snapped what had been a brief, three-game losing streak for the Oilers. Tulsa is paced offensively by Dylan Sadowy, who has 22 goals and 18 assists. He has been a thorn in the side of the Rush in the season series as well to the tune of six goals and four assists in six games.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rush went 0-for-7 on the power play on Saturday night at Kansas City and have just two power play goals in their last seven games. Rapid City has gone 2-for-26 on the power play during that stretch.

ODDS AND ENDS: Saturday's 2-0 loss was the third time the Rush have been shut out this season...the Rush set a new season-high with 46 shots in the loss on Saturday. That was the second-straight game and the eighth time this season the Rush have had more than 40 shots on goal. Rapid City is 2-4-0-2 when it puts 40 or more shots on goal.

UP NEXT: The Rush will return home for their only homestand of the month of February, featuring three games in three nights against the Wichita Thunder. It begins on Thursday morning with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 AM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.