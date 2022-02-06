Cyclones Grab Point in 5-4 OT Loss

Wheeling, WV- A last minute goal helped the Nailers force overtime, where Josh Maniscalco ultimately scored to get the 5-4 win for Wheeling inside WesBanco Arena Sunday evening.

Cincinnati picks up a standings point and are 23-17-2-0 on the season. Wheeling jumps to 22-18-1-0.

- Wheeling capitalized on a turnover 6:20 into the game, with Justin Almeida intercepting a breakout attempt for the 'Clones, then finding Tim Doherty in front of the goal to beat Cyclones goaltender Sean Bonar. The Nailers scored their second goal off a power play one-timer from Josh Maniscalco eight seconds into the man advantage. Cincinnati killed off three of four power plays against in the first period alone, including nearly a minute of being down in a 5-on-3 situation.

- The Cyclones bounced back in the second period, tying the game with a pair of goals 47 seconds apart. Gino Esteves snuck a shorthanded goal through Nailers goaltender Brody Claeys to cut the deficit in half, before Louie Caporusso netted a power play goal moments later for his team leading-15th goal of the season.

- Lincoln Griffin helped the 'Clones get their first lead of the season. At the 10:22 mark of the second, Caporusso spotted Griffin in the lower right wing and fed a cross-ice pass for Griffin to slam home his 14th of the year, making it 3-2.

- After 93 seconds, Wheeling found its answer on a delayed penalty. With a 6-on-5 advantage, Patrick Watling cut into the high slot to beat Bonar with a game-tying wrist shot to make it 3-3 heading into the third period.

- Bair Gendunov redirected a Josh Burnside point shot midway through the third period to give the Cyclones a 4-3 lead. The 'Clones dominated for the bulk of period three and at one point outshot the Nailers 12-6 in the frame.

- With less than a minute to play, Wheeling pulled its goalie for a 6-on-5 advantage. Sean Josling found a bouncing puck to the right of the crease, tying the game with 47 seconds left.

- Jesse Schultz took a penalty 19 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime session, giving the Nailers their eighth power play of the game. During the man advantage, Matthew Cairns was handed a 10 minute misconduct; the second of the game against Cincinnati, with Justin Vaive being dealt the same penalty during the first period. While Wheeling failed to convert on the man advantage, the home team eventually forced a turnover in the Cyclones' defensive zone, sending the puck to Maniscalco for his second goal of the game and the game-winning-tally in overtime.

- Bonar made 29 saves and is 7-7-0 on the season. Claeys stopped 31 shots for his third ECHL win of the year.

The Cyclones head home for a one-off meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators Wednesday night.

