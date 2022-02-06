Steelheads Fall Short to Close Weekend in Wichita, 5-2

February 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Idaho Steelheads (25-17-2) could not come back late as they fell 5-2 to the Wichita Thunder (17-21-6) on Sunday evening from INTRUST Bank Arena. The Steelheads take three of six points in the weekend series.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Thunder started with the scoring touch with the lone tally of the first period in the back half of the frame. The Steelheads battled back in the second period and took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to level off the scoring. Forward Chase Zieky (PP, 14:37 2nd) zipped a wrist shot from the left circle to tie the game, 1-1, however the Thunder found a power play tally of their own late in the period to edge back ahead. The Steelheads found one more in the push back early in the third period on a deflection from forward Frederick Letourneau (4:09 3rd) to initially knot the game again, 2-2. The Thunder then scored three-unanswered including an empty net tally to take the final game of the weekend, 5-2.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. WIC - Stefan Fournier (goal, 2 assists)

2. WIC - Jake Theut (win, 46-48 saved)

3. WIC - Jay Dickman (goal, 2 assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chase Zieky (F) - power play goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Chase Zieky: Zieky's power play tally in the second period marked his 10th goal of the season, becoming the sixth player to reach that plateau this season. He also extended his point streak to four games (2-2-4) and has points in five of his last six contests (3-2-5).

- Frederick Letourneau: Letourneau stepped up again in tonight's game, netting his second goal in as many starts with the Steelheads. He doubled his goal output in two games after netting just two in 227 games with Greenville.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads finished their four-game, five-day stretch with a 2-1-1 record and points in three of four games. During that time, the Steelheads posted over 40 shots twice with a season-high 48 shots on Friday and Sunday while earning three goals or more in three of those four games and scoring on the power play in three-straight games, going 5-for-16 (31.3%) during their last four games. The Steelheads took three of six points in their three-in-three weekend, their best result in a three-in-three set of the season.

ATTENDANCE: 5,285

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.