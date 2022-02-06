Oilers Fall to Rapid City 5-4 in Overtime
February 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Oilers fall at home to Rapid City 5-4 in overtime.
Nathan Larose scored on the power play with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at the 15:44 mark of the first period, to give the Oilers the first goal of the game for the third straight time.
In the second period, Jack Doremus gave Tulsa a 2-0 lead by putting one past Dillon Kelley five-hole on a 2-on-1 opportunity at the 10:23 mark.
The Rush cut the lead in half to start the third period with a power-play goal from Max Coatta 1:54 into the frame. Eddie Matsushima responded 1:03 later with a goal down low, roofing one past Kelley for a 3-1 Oilers lead. Rapid City grabbed two straight goals from Ryan Valentini, first at the 5:55 mark of the period and then later at the 10:21 mark into the frame to tie the game at 3-3. Matsushima scored his second goal of the game at the 14:42 mark of the third period with a backhand shot, top shelf to make it 4-3 Tulsa. Rapid City would force overtime with a late goal by Brett Gravelle on the power play at the 17:27 mark.
The Rush entered the overtime period on the power play and would score 0:48 into the frame with a goal from Calder Brooks on a rebound chance, giving the Rush a 5-4 win.
Tulsa will head to Idaho on Wednesday, Feb. 9th to face the Idaho Steelheads, for the first of 3 straight games between the two teams. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 6, 2022
- Rush Storm Back, Beat Tulsa in OT, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
- Fournier, Dickman, Theut Lead Thunder Past Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Fall to Rapid City 5-4 in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Fall to Fuel, 3-0, in Sunday Evening Matchup - Toledo Walleye
- Maniscalco Is the Man in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Grab Point in 5-4 OT Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Fall Short to Close Weekend in Wichita, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Cardiac K-Wings Strike Again, Take Two of Three in Worcester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall to Gladiators 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Kalamazoo Scores with Under a Minute Left for 2-1 Win over Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Shin Makes History in Glads Win over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - February 6 - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Glads Look to Take Series vs Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Weekend Series vs. Idaho Today - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Finish off Americans in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.