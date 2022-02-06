Oilers Fall to Rapid City 5-4 in Overtime

Tulsa, OK - The Oilers fall at home to Rapid City 5-4 in overtime.

Nathan Larose scored on the power play with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at the 15:44 mark of the first period, to give the Oilers the first goal of the game for the third straight time.

In the second period, Jack Doremus gave Tulsa a 2-0 lead by putting one past Dillon Kelley five-hole on a 2-on-1 opportunity at the 10:23 mark.

The Rush cut the lead in half to start the third period with a power-play goal from Max Coatta 1:54 into the frame. Eddie Matsushima responded 1:03 later with a goal down low, roofing one past Kelley for a 3-1 Oilers lead. Rapid City grabbed two straight goals from Ryan Valentini, first at the 5:55 mark of the period and then later at the 10:21 mark into the frame to tie the game at 3-3. Matsushima scored his second goal of the game at the 14:42 mark of the third period with a backhand shot, top shelf to make it 4-3 Tulsa. Rapid City would force overtime with a late goal by Brett Gravelle on the power play at the 17:27 mark.

The Rush entered the overtime period on the power play and would score 0:48 into the frame with a goal from Calder Brooks on a rebound chance, giving the Rush a 5-4 win.

Tulsa will head to Idaho on Wednesday, Feb. 9th to face the Idaho Steelheads, for the first of 3 straight games between the two teams. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT.

