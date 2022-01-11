Wichita Closes Five-Game Series Tonight vs. Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita and Kansas City close a five-game series this evening at 7:05 p.m. in Independence, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Thunder split last weekend against the Mavericks, losing on Friday, 4-2, and winning on Saturday night, 2-1. The win snapped a 14-game winless skid for Wichita and broke a three-game winning streak for Kansas City.

Wichita improved to 2-2-2-0 in the season-series against the Mavericks. All-time, the Thunder are 76-55-20 against Kansas City and 36-30-14 on the road against the Mavericks.

Five of the last six meetings have been at Cable Dahmer Arena. Wichita has hosted Kansas City just two times so far this season.

On Monday, Wichita announced the return of Player Assistant Coach Stefan Fournier and rookie forward Joe Manchurek. Both are expected to play today.

The Mavericks are tied for fourth place in the Mountain Division with 31 points. Wichita sits in seventh place with 26 points.

Nick Pastujov leads the Mavericks with 34 points. Darik Angeli is second with 30 points. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 30 points. Carter Johnson is second with 25 points.

