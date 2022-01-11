Adam Dexter Named Equipment Manager for 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Orlando Solar Bears head equipment manager Adam Dexter has been named the equipment manager for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena. Dexter will be joined on the bench of the ECHL All-Stars by Dan Barker of the Wheeling Nailers, who has been named the athletic trainer for the game. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

Dexter and Barker will be joined by Jake Reardon (athletic trainer) and Matt Conti (equipment manager) of the host Jacksonville Icemen.

In this year's All-Star event, the host Jacksonville Icemen will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

Dexter is in his seventh season as the head equipment manager of the Solar Bears over the course of two stints with the organization, returning to the team prior to the 2019-20 season. Dexter previously served as the team's head equipment manager from 2012-16, winning the ECHL's Equipment Manager of the Year award following Orlando's inaugural 2012-13 season. A veteran of over 1,000 games in professional hockey, Dexter's career also includes equipment manager roles with Graz 99ers (Austria), San Jose Barracuda (AHL), Adirondack Phantoms (AHL), Mississippi RiverKings (CHL), Youngstown SteelHounds (CHL) and Charlotte Checkers (ECHL). A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Dexter began his career as an equipment manager working for the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Barker is in his third season as the Nailers' Athletic Trainer. He attended Wheeling Jesuit University, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree, while taking steps toward his goal of working for a professional team, which he gets to do today. Barker graduated in 2018 with his Master's of Science from California University of Pennsylvania. Additional certifications he holds include: National Registry EMT, Orthopedic Physician Extender, and NASM - Performance Enhancement Specialist.

The 14th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida, the Official Host Hotel of the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

For more information on the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.echlallstarclassic.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.