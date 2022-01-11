ECHL Transactions - January 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 11, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Ryan Devine, D

Idaho:

Nick DeVito, F

Wichita:

Brady Fleurent, F

Worcester:

Jimmy Poreda, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Jake Cass, D from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Filip Virgili, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Fries, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica

Delete Nick Rivera, F loaned to Utica

Atlanta:

Delete Derek Nesbitt, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Add Wyatt Ege, D returned from loan to Rochester

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt McLeod, F loaned to Bakersfield

Delete Patrick Polino, F loaned to Rochester

Florida:

Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Trevor Daley, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darien Kielb, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marcus McIvor, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Delete Kellen Jones, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Sam Skinner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to Manitoba

Kansas City:

Add Reid Perepeluk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Shawn Bock, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colton Leiter, F activated from reserve

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Delete Max Coatta, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson

Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

South Carolina:

Delete Colin Markison, F suspended by team

Toledo:

Delete Chris Martenet, D loaned to Manitoba

Trois-Rivières:

Add Dylan Labbe, D signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Pappalardo, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Manitoba

Wichita:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G returned from loan to Bakersfield

Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Add Jay Dickman, F returned from loan to Stockton

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

