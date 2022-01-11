ECHL Transactions - January 11
January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 11, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Ryan Devine, D
Idaho:
Nick DeVito, F
Wichita:
Brady Fleurent, F
Worcester:
Jimmy Poreda, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Jake Cass, D from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Filip Virgili, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Fries, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica
Delete Nick Rivera, F loaned to Utica
Atlanta:
Delete Derek Nesbitt, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Cincinnati:
Add Wyatt Ege, D returned from loan to Rochester
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Scott Kirton, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt McLeod, F loaned to Bakersfield
Delete Patrick Polino, F loaned to Rochester
Florida:
Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Trevor Daley, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darien Kielb, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marcus McIvor, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Delete Kellen Jones, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Sam Skinner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to Manitoba
Kansas City:
Add Reid Perepeluk, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Shawn Bock, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colton Leiter, F activated from reserve
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Delete Max Coatta, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Quinn Wichers, D loaned to Tucson
Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Shawn Bock, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
South Carolina:
Delete Colin Markison, F suspended by team
Toledo:
Delete Chris Martenet, D loaned to Manitoba
Trois-Rivières:
Add Dylan Labbe, D signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Pappalardo, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Manitoba
Wichita:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G returned from loan to Bakersfield
Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
Add Jay Dickman, F returned from loan to Stockton
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
