Lightning Reassign Odeen Tufto to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Odeen Tufto from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to Orlando.

Tufto (TUHF-toh), 25, has skated in two games with Syracuse this season. He has six games of professional experience, all with Syracuse, after signing with the Lightning on March 31, 2021.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-7, 174-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey for Quinnipiac University, where Tufto skated in 139 career games for the Bobcats program and led his team in scoring each season, producing 168 total points (39g-129a). Last season, Tufto served as team captain and led the nation in assists with 39, was named ECAC Player of the Year, First Team All-ECAC Hockey, All College Hockey News Second Team and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

The Chaska, Minnesota native played one season in the United States Hockey League for the Fargo Force, Tri-City Storm and Sioux City Musketeers, collecting 48 points (16g-32a) in 59 games. Tufto then finished second on Sioux City in postseason scoring to reach the 2017 Clark Cup Final with 11 points (6g-5a) in 13 contests.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Wheeling Nailers for Hockey is for Everyone Night on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

