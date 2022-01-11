Daniel Barker Named Athletic Trainer for ECHL All-Star Classic

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Daniel Barker has been named the athletic trainer for the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Barker is in his third season as the Nailers' Athletic Trainer. He attended Wheeling Jesuit University, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree, while taking steps toward his goal of working for a professional team, which he gets to do today. Barker graduated in 2018 with his Master's of Science from California University of Pennsylvania. Additional certifications he holds include: National Registry EMT, Orthopedic Physician Extender, and NASM - Performance Enhancement Specialist.

Daniel is the first Nailers Athletic Trainer to be selected to the ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey. Tickets can be purchased at www.echlallstarclassic.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.