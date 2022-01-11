Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions ahead of First Responder Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will celebrate all frontline workers for First Responder Night presented by Cape Coral Professional Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Saturday, Jan. 22 as the Blades host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena.

As part of the night's salute to service, the Everblades will play a special tribute video during one of the intermissions that will include photos of nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and all other frontline personnel submitted by fans.

If you or a family member would like to submit a photo to be recognized during the first responder slideshow on the jumbotron, please send your pictures to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com.

Submissions should include the name of the person(s) in the photo along with the position held. Fans are welcome to submit multiple photos.

All photos should be as clear as possible and should not be a photo of a photo. If a digital file of a photo is not available, fans should scan the photo and email it. The largest possible file size is preferred. Photos should be in a .JPEG, .PNG or .PDF file format and should be submitted by Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:00 pm EST.

As part of First Responder Night, the Everblades will also don specialty themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, with all proceeds benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The jersey auction will be held through the DASH auction app.

The fun starts with our Saturday Tailgate party from 5 - 7 pm and live music performed by TC Carter!

