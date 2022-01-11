Patrick Bajkov Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Patrick Bajkov of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 3-9.

Bajkov scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games against Worcester last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win on Friday before notching a hat trick in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov has posted 20 points (11g-9a) in 24 games with the Royals this season while also skating in one game with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Bajkov has totaled 117 points (51g-66a) in 174 career ECHL games with Reading, Greenville, Manchester and Florida. He has added five points (3g-2a) in 19 career AHL games with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bajkov recorded 288 points (112g-176a) in 342 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Patrick Bajkov, a case of pucks will be donated to the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack - 610/College Night at the Royals! Get $6.10 green zone tickets or $5 college tickets. PBR drafts are $1 all night!

Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. vs. Worcester - The annual MLK Day Game! Kids attending will receive a youth jersey giveaway and get free tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. They can also get $1 candy bags.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - DC Superheroes Night! Meet Superman and get $1 superhero ice cream pops as you watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey during the game. Attend the Postgame Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading afterwards.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres - It's Undie Sundie/Country Night! Donate packaged underwear by throwing it on the ice after the Royals' first goal of the game. All undergarments will be donated to charity. The first 2,000 fans will receive a puck giveaway presented by Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Get $1 popcorn, nachos and hot dogs all game. It's also a Salute to Essential Workers Sunday presented by Visions Federal Credit Union for trades workers.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.