Reading's Bajkov Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 11, 2022







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Patrick Bajkov of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 3-9.

Bajkov scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games against Worcester last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win on Friday before notching a hat trick in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov has posted 20 points (11g-9a) in 24 games with the Royals this season while also skating in one game with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Bajkov has totaled 117 points (51g-66a) in 174 career ECHL games with Reading, Greenville, Manchester and Florida. He has added five points (3g-2a) in 19 career AHL games with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bajkov recorded 288 points (112g-176a) in 342 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Patrick Bajkov, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Nick Pastujov, Kansas City (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (4 gp, 1g, 8a, 9 pts.).

Also Nominated: Mike Pelech (Atlanta), Lincoln Griffin (Cincinnati), Alex Aleardi (Florida), Matt Alvaro (Fort Wayne), Brett Kemp (Greenville), Jake Smith (Iowa) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

