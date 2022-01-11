Solar Bears Hang on for 2-1 Win over Stingrays

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - An early pair of goals scored 17 seconds apart ended up being all the Orlando Solar Bears (17-12-1-0) needed offensively to take down the South Carolina Stingrays (10-18-3-0), as Brad Barone made 33 saves to backstop the home team to a 2-1 victory on Monday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The victory was the fourth consecutive win for the Solar Bears, matching their season-high.

Dmitry Semykin and Tristin Langan respectively scored at the 1:52 and 2:09 marks of the first period to build a 2-0 lead.

While the Stingrays got a goal from Nate Pionk in the second period, Barone and the Solar Bears kept the opposition off the board for the rest of regulation.

The third frame was noteworthy for potential goals for each club that were ultimately not awarded. Hunter Fejes appeared to have scored on a partial breakaway, but his shot struck the underside of the crossbar and did not enter the net, in what would have given Orlando a 3-1 edge. Minutes later, Carter Allen's potential tying score for South Carolina was washed out for goaltender interference.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Dmitry Semykin (2) at 1:52. Assisted by Ian Parker and Luke Boka.

ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (3) at 2:09. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Michael Brodzinski.

SHOTS: ORL 7, SC 16

2nd Period

SC Goal: Nate Pionk (2) at 7:19. Assisted by Jade Miller.

SHOTS: ORL 8, SC 11

3rd Period

SHOTS: ORL 5, SC 7

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 33-for-34

SC: Ryan Bednard, 18-for-20

NOTABLES:

Orlando's first period goals set a new season mark for the fastest two goals scored, recorded in just a 17-second span, breaking the previous season mark of 18 seconds (Oct. 29 at Atlanta).

The Solar Bears improved to 3-1-0-0 against the Stingrays.

Orlando is 10-2-1-0 in games decided by one goal, and now 11-0-0-0 when allowing one or fewer goals.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Wheeling Nailers for Hockey is for Everyone Night on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

Solar Bears Hang on for 2-1 Win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.