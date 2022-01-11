Four Go to Tucson, Rush Add a Goaltender

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Arizona Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, forwards Logan Nelson and Max Coatta and defenseman Quinn Wichers have been called up by the Roadrunners. The Rush have also signed goaltender Bailey Brkin to a contract.

Tendeck heads to Tucson for the second time this season. He spent a week with the Roadrunners in November but did not appear in any games. Over 15 appearances for Rapid City, Tendeck is 4-10-1-0 with a 3.31 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Nelson returns to the AHL after a recent stint that had him appear in two games for Tucson. He did not record any points in his first appearance with the Roadrunners. For the Rush this season, Nelson has ten goals and 26 assists in 32 games played. He is the ECHL's leader in assists and is second in the league in points.

Wichers joins Tucson for the third time this season. The rookie defenseman has played five games for the Roadrunners and has not recorded a point while skating to a -2 rating with two penalty minutes. In 23 games for the Rush, Wichers has two goals and one assist.

Coatta opened the season by playing one game for Tucson. In his time with the Rush, he has set new career highs with 12 goals and 13 assists over 33 games played.

Brkin spent training camp with the Rush but opened his season in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm. Over 12 games for Quad City he is 8-2-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .926 save percentage. Brkin has also appeared in four games in the ECHL this season with the Fort Wayne Komets where he went 2-2-0-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .869 save percentage.

In a separate transaction on Monday, goaltender Hayden Stewart was released.

The Rush hit the road for three games in three nights this week in Wichita against the Thunder. That stretch begins on Thursday night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST at INTRUST Bank Arena.

