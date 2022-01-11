Jeremy Brodeur Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Mariners goaltender Jeremy Brodeur has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 3-9, the league announced on Tuesday.

Brodeur picked up two wins against the Adirondack Thunder this past weekend, as the Mariners defeated the Thunder 3-2 on the road Friday night and 4-1 at home on Sunday afternoon.

In Friday's victory, Brodeur made 33 saves on 35 shots, shutting out the Thunder over the final 40 minutes of the game. On Sunday, he stopped 36 of 37, allowing just a late third period goal by Adirondack's Ryan Smith, with the Mariners leading 3-0. On the weekend, he totaled a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958.

Brodeur, who is under contract with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, has served as the Mariners number one goaltender all season. He ranks second in the ECHL with 578 saves and is third with 1,070 minutes played. Overall, Brodeur has appeared in 20 games for the Mariners this season with a 9-6-2 record, 3.25 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage.

A native of Essex Fells, New Jersey, Brodeur is 24-33-7 in 80 career ECHL appearances with Maine, Allen and Norfolk with a 3.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He has also appeared in three career AHL games with Utica and seven career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Knoxville and Peoria.

Jeremy is the son of NHL Hall-of-Fame goaltender and current New Jersey Devils executive, Martin Brodeur.

The Mariners (13-12-3-1) have a light week ahead, playing only a road game at Worcester on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM. They return home to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, January 21st to begin a six game homestand, hosting the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:15 PM. It's Women in Sports night, featuring a pre-game panel, highlighted by former U.S. Olympian and current President of the Boston Pride, Colleen Coyne. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. The game is presented by Kit NA Brewing. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.