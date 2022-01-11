Blades Bring on Goaltender Chase Perry

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that they have signed goaltender Chase Perry. Chase is in his third season at the professional level.

The Andover, MN native comes to the Everblades after 3 games in net with the Vermilion County Bobcats (SPHL) where he formed a 3.04 goals against average and a .939 save percentage. Perry's career has seen a pair of seasons with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers (2019-21) and a brief two-game stint with the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2019-20 season.

A fifth-round (#136 overall) pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Chase played four years of college hockey, starting with Colorado College (2014-15) before transferring to RPI from 2016 to 2019. His collegiate career saw a total of 56 games between the pipes. Perry competed at the junior level with the Wenatchee Wild during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons, contributing to the team's playoff appearance both times. He was named to the NAHL All-Rookie First Team in his first campaign after posting a 15-12-6 record, a 2.34 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.

The next home game for the Everblades is slated for Friday, Jan. 21 when the Atlanta Gladiators come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Rum buckets for just $39! Additionally, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Everblades tumbler courtesy of Millennium Physician Group. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Additionally, the Blades play on Saturday, Jan. 22 against Atlanta. Join us for First Responder Night presented by Muscular Dystrophy Association. Enjoy a special tribute to our first responders. Also, enjoy live music from TC Carter from 5-7 pm during our Saturday tailgate.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.