Thunder Gets Dickman, Peters and Buitenhuis Back from AHL

January 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. -The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Jay Dickman, defenseman Alex Peters and goaltender Evan Buitenhuis have all been released from their PTO's and returned to the Thunder. Additionally, forward Brady Fleurent has been released.

Dickman signed a PTO with the Stockton Heat and appeared in one game. The Shoreview, Minnesota native was leading the Thunder in scoring prior to his call-up. He has 24 points (8g, 16a) in 25 games so far this season.

Peters and Buitenhuis were both loaned to the Condors. Peters appeared in six games for the Condors, netting one assist and was a +2. He has five points (1g, 4a) in seven games in Thunder blue. Peters was named as the team's captain back in October. Buitenhuis didn't appear in a game during his time with the Condors. He leads the ECHL in minutes played (1,336), saves (723) and shootout wins (2).

Wichita opens a busy week tonight in Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.