Wichita Begins Three-Game Series Tonight at Idaho

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil sneaks a shot past the Idaho Steelheads' netminder

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road tonight at 8:10 p.m. to start a three-game series against Idaho.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 12-9-5 against Idaho and 3-5-2 on the road against the Steelheads.

This is the only trip of the season for the Thunder to Idaho Central Arena. Wichita went 1-1-1 against Idaho to begin January. The Thunder lost on January 4 to the Steelheads, 5-3, won on Friday, January 6, 4-1, and then lost on January 7 in overtime, 3-2.

The Thunder concluded a five-game homestand last Saturday night with a 7-1 win over Kansas City. The Steelheads lost on the road at Rapid City last Saturday night, 5-4.

Wichita sits 10 points behind Idaho in the standings for first place in the Mountain Division. The Steelheads leads the league with 59 points.

Serving the second game of his two-game suspension, Wichita will be without Michal Stinil tonight. Jay Dickman filled in on the Kid Line on Saturday against Kansas City and recorded a goal and an assist. Leading the way with four points was Timur Ibragimov, who netted his first pro hat trick.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fifth in minutes played (1381) and fourth in saves (755)...Michal Stinil is third in scoring with 48 points, first in power play assists (18) and first in power play points (24)...Mark Liwiski is second for rookies with 79 penalty minutes...Wichita is 16-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-3-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 18-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

IDAHO NOTES - Ryan Dmowski is eighth in the league with 41 points...Remi Poirier leads the league in goals-against average (1.78)...Adam Scheel is fifth in goals-against average (2.43)...Owen Headrick is first (35) and Patrick Kudla is second in scoring by defenseman with 31...

