Lions Are Back at Colisée Vidéotron to Face the Royals

Tonight's visitors to Colisée Vidéotron are the Reading Royals, who currently sit in second place in the North Division with 49 points after 36 games. The Royals are on a two-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 games, meaning this will be a major challenge for the Lions who are winless in their last seven games and have only won one game in their past 10. The Lions are 13 points out of a playoff spot and with the season now more than half completed, every game has even greater significance.

Players to watch

Lions' forward Cédric Montminy leads the team in goals (10) and points (21) in 32 games played. Trois-Rivières will need to count on him more than ever to bust out of the team's slump.

Reading's Max Newton is piling on the points: The forward leads the team with 18 goals and 38 points in 35 games played. He also shares the team lead in power play markers with five.

