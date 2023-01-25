Griffin Scores in Cyclones' Loss to Growlers

January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Lincoln Griffin ended the shutout bid of Luke Cavallin with 3:29 to play, but a complete effort from the Growlers led the team to a 6-1 win over Cincinnati Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati has hit the midway point in the 2022-23 ECH season with a mark of 21-9-4-2, sitting second in the Central Division with 48 points. Newfoundland continues to lead the way in the North Division, owning a 28-10-1 record with 57 points.

The Cyclones pushed the pace against Newfoundland through the first half of the opening period, but the Growlers responded in the latter stages, pushing three goals across in a seven-minute span. Adam Dawe got his first two professional goals on plays that went to the Cyclones' misfortune. Dawe's first came 11:28 into the period when the puck was kicked, but went off a Cyclone and trickled past Beck Warm. The goal was put under review but was upheld. Dawe struck again less than three minutes later on a breakaway that ended with Warm's net being crashed and dislodged, but officials determined the puck had went in as thee net came off, giving Newfoundland a 2-0 lead. Isaac Johnson added to the advantage with a late goal in front of Warm

The Growlers would get power play goals in the second from Zach Solow, then again from Todd Skirving late in the third. Dawe completed his first career hat trick, scoring off a turnover at the 16-minute mark of period three.

Griffin scored the lone Cyclones goal 16:31 into the third during a four-on-four sequence. Patrick Polino slid the puck from the corner of the boards down the goal line for Griffin at the front. It bounced in Cavallin's crease before the Cyclones winger pushed home his 14th of the season, getting the 'Clones on the board.

Warm made 17 saves, while Cavallin turned away 28 shots in the Growlers' win.

Cincinnati continues to host Newfoundland this week, with the two teams meeting for a rematch Friday night for the first of two Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend games at Heritage Bank Center!

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.