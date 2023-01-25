ECHL Transactions - January 25

January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Conner Jean, F

Norfolk:

Brett Ouderkirk, F

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Iowa:

Dylan Sadowy, F from Tulsa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Ryczek, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Atlanta:

Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Cincinnati:

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Florida:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Darien Kielb, D assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Bakersfield

Idaho:

Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Darren McCormick, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Delete Clay Stevenson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Delete Tommy Parran, D traded to Iowa

Trois-Rivières:

Add Dillon Hill, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Beauvais, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Francis Marotte, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Add James Phelan, F activated from Injured reserve

Delete Loic Jarry, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Utah:

Add Victor Bartley, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

