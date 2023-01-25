ECHL Transactions - January 25
January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Conner Jean, F
Norfolk:
Brett Ouderkirk, F
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Iowa:
Dylan Sadowy, F from Tulsa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Ryczek, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Atlanta:
Add Tyson Empey, F assigned by Tucson
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Cincinnati:
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Florida:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Darien Kielb, D assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Bakersfield
Idaho:
Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Darren McCormick, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
Delete Trey Bradley, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Sacha Roy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Kevin O'Neil, F returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Delete Clay Stevenson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Delete Tommy Parran, D traded to Iowa
Trois-Rivières:
Add Dillon Hill, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Beauvais, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Francis Marotte, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Add James Phelan, F activated from Injured reserve
Delete Loic Jarry, D placed on reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Utah:
Add Victor Bartley, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Zack Hoffman, D activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
