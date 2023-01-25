Royals Travel North for Midweek Duel with Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, travel to Trois-Rivières to take on the Lions on Wednesday, January 25th at 7:00 p.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron.

The Royals return home on Saturday, January 28th to host the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena. The 7:00 p.m. home game features the Flyers Affiliation / Women in Sports Night promotional game presented by Enersys. Join the Royals in celebrating their affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms with specialty Flyers themed jerseys and an appearance by the Flyers mascot, Gritty!

Flyers Affiliation Night replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys are available in an online auction available for bidding on here.

Additionally, the Royals are pleased to welcome Girl Scouts on their annual Girl Scout Night as well as prominent figures and professional women in the sports media industry including representatives from the Flyers, Phillies, Sixers, Fox29, and more! There will be available a pre-game Q & A panel at 5:00 p.m. where you can have your questions answered by the professionals. Contact chazel@royalshockey.com to learn how to attend the panel and sign up your Girl Scout Troop today.

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to a 24-11-1 record after defeating Norfolk in theirprevious game, 5-1, on Saturday, January 21st at Norfolk Scope Arena. Evan Barratt, Alec Butcher and Jacob Gaucher each led the Royals to their 11th road win of the season (11-6-1) with multi-point games (1 G, 1 A). Nolan Maier saved 17 of 18 shots faced to improve to 10-4-1 in net with Reading this season.

The Royals are 7-3-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time and swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and their previous meeting on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W). Against the Lions on the road, the Royals improved to a record of 5-2-2-1 with the series sweep earlier this season.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .681 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist an 19-5-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.760%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 27-10-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 21-11-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 20-17-3-0 record while Trois-Rivières (14-20-2-0) and Adirondack (12-18-5-1) tie for fifth place in the division with 30 points each. Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-29-1-2 record.

Trois-Rivières is on a seven-game losing streak after suffering their fourth consecutive regulation loss on Sunday, January 22nd to the Worcester Railers, 3-2. The Lions have won one of their last eleven games and have dropped their last five home games. Forwards Ryan Francis and Cedric Montminy leads the team in points (21). Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the team in goals (12) while Brett Stapley and Nicolas Guay lead the Lions in assist with 17.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale against Norfolk:

Streaks:

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a four-game point streak (1 G, 5 A)

Forward Alec Butcher is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 1 A)

Forward Devon Paliani is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 1 A)

Forward Evan Barratt is on a three-game point streak (1 G, 3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Evan Barratt earned his first multi-point game of his ECHL career

Defenseman Mason Millman matched his professional career high four-game point streak

Defenseman Dominic Cormier skated in his 150th professional career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 13th in the league in points (38)

Among rookies, Newton is third in goals and is tied for third in points

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in penalty minutes (73) and tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (24)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 14th among defensemen in points (21)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is tied for tied for 5th among goaltenders in goal-allowed average (2.43 GAA)

Among rookie goaltenders, Maier is fifth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

