Stevenson Re-Assigned to the Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has re-assigned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey.

Stevenson, 23, has appeared in 17 games for the Stingrays this season, posting a 10-3-2-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.21 goals against average, and a 0.927 save percentage. Stevenson is second in the ECHL in goals against average and fourth in save percentage through the halfway point in the season. In Stevenson's first call-up from December 5th-December 21st, the netminder posted a 3-0 record with a 1.96 goals against average and a save percentage of 0.924%. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goalie signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals in March of 2022 and was assigned to South Carolina on October 31st.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Drayton Valley, AB spent two years at Dartmouth University, recording a 6-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a 0.922 save percentage his redshirt freshman season. Stevenson's performance earned him spots on the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the ECAC Third All-Star Team. In Stevenson's final season of junior hockey with the Coquitlam Express, the netminder was named the BCHL's top goaltender and a first-team all-star behind a league-best goals against average (1.77) and save percentage (0.936%) while posting a 30-2-2 record.

The Stingrays return to action tonight as they head to Estero, FL to take on the Florida Everblades for the first of three contests at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

