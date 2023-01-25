Third Period Goal Downs Stingrays

January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays' Jonny Evans and Florida Everblades' Xavier Cormier in action

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays' Jonny Evans and Florida Everblades' Xavier Cormier in action(South Carolina Stingrays)

ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (23-9-3-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (24-9-3-2) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades got on the board first on Cam Darcy's eighth goal of the season. Tic-tac-toe passing finished with Darcy redirecting a pass from Nick Lappin past Tyler Wall for the 1-0 lead 3:18 into the opening period.

Florida doubled their lead 5:04 later with James McEwan's fifth tally of the year. Levko Koper disrupted a clearing attempt and fed McEwan at the right circle where he snapped the puck over Wall's glove for the 2-0 lead.

Kevin O'Neil cut the deficit in half with 6:41 remaining in the first stanza on his 13th goal of the season. O'Neil hesitated in the neutral zone and opened a lane towards the net where he pulled the puck back and fired it past Cam Johnson for the 2-1 contest to close out the first period.

South Carolina tied the game with 6:11 left in the middle frame on Tarek Baker's fifth goal of the year. Lawton Courtnall forced a turnover and Baker took advantage of the mistake, funneling a shot past Johnson for the 2-2 game for the lone goal of the second period.

Jake Smith regained the Everblades' one-goal advantage with 6:35 remaining in regulation with his 16th goal of the season. Wall made an initial save on a shot from Calisti where Smith slipped behind the goaltender and tucked it into the back of the net for the 3-2 win.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, January 27th for game two of three this week against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.

For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.