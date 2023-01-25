Idaho Steelheads Partner with Bird

The Idaho Steelheads have partnered with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, in a comprehensive partnership designed to promote safe, sustainable transportation. Through the partnership, Bird has become the preferred micromobility partner of the Idaho Steelheads. Fans at select upcoming Idaho Steelheads games, beginning this Friday, January 27th, will have a chance to receive coupon codes for free and discounted Bird scooter rides. In addition, Bird team members will be on site passing out free helmets and resources about riding with Bird in Boise. The partnership builds on Bird's commitment to the Boise community since launching in 2018.

Bird will have a presence at Steelheads home games on the following dates: January 27, January 28, February 10, February 11, March 10, March 11, and April 7.

"We've been an active member of the Boise community since 2018,and working with an iconic local team like the Idaho Steelheads is a natural next step as part of our continued commitment to this city," said TJ Birkel, Senior Manager, Government Partnerships, Bird. "So many residents and visitors have been able to explore the city, commute to work and school, and support local businesses because of Bird's affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation. We look forward to helping connect with even more people in Boise at the next Steelheads game and continuing to be a part of the Boise community for years to come."

