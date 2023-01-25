Mavericks Sign Forward Griff Jeszka

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Today the Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of forward Griff Jeszka. Jeszka has spent time this season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

In both leagues this season, Jeszka has played in 33 games and tallied seven goals and six assists.

A native of Muskego, Wis., Jeszka played two collegiate seasons at UMass before finishing his college career with two years at Merrimack College.

In his fourth ECHL season, he has played in 59 games for the Worcester Railers, Tulsa Oilers, Orlando Solar Bears and Indy Fuel.

