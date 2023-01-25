Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC Tonight, 7:05 PM

January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a goal by Hank Crone

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans celebrate a goal by Hank Crone(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red. This will be the first of four games this week for the team. Allen enters tonight's game six points out of a playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The puck drops at 7:05 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 1/27/23 vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 PM CST

Americans Jump on KC early - The Americans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon and then had to hold on for a 5-4 victory at Cable Dahmer Arena. Kansas City scored three goals in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch in the second period to cut the lead to one goal. The Americans regained their two-goal lead in the third period when Hank Crone scored his 19th of the year. KC cut the lead to one goal at the 12:34 mark to make it 5-4, but that was as close as it would get. The Americans ended their one-game skid to earn the 5-4 victory.

Pochiro out again tonight: Zach Pochiro served the first of his two-game suspension on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. He is eligible to return to the Americans lineup on Friday night against Tulsa.

Tied for fourth: Rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high nine games on Sunday, scoring his 19th goal of the season in a 5-4 win over the Mavericks. He is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL in scoring with 47 points (19 goals and 28 assists), nine points behind the scoring leader Zach O'Brien.

Robidoux set to return this week: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux has one more game to serve in his seven-game suspension. He is eligible to return to the Americans lineup this Friday.

Division Love: The Americans have played the last 16 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend continues tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Americans are 9-7-0 in that 16-game stretch.

Streaking: Americans forward Colton Hargrove continues to be one of the hottest players in the league. He is currently on a season-high 11-game point streak. He has 16 points over that stretch with 10 goals and six assists. Hargrove is third overall on the team in scoring (14 goals and 16 helpers).

Gould set to make his Allen return: Gavin Gould was acquired from South Carolina last week in exchange for forward Jackson Leppard. He had 26 points in 23 games last season with the Americans.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.