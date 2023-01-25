Bednard Stops 50, Rabbits Top Atlanta 4-3 in Shootout
January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Ryan Bednard's 50-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they topped the Atlanta Gladiators for a 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Both teams trade offensive chances throughout the first period, shooting 13 time each. At the 15:55 mark, Atlanta opened the scoring, as Sanghoon Shin netted a power-play goal for the 1-0 score line.
Out of the intermission, Greenville wasted little time tying the game, as Tanner Eberle scored his 16th of the season at 1:24. After back-to-back penalty against the Swamp Rabbits, the Gladiators re-established their lead with a Tim Davison goal at 7:30.
As he did in the second, Eberle leveled the game for Greenville early in the third, prodding the puck into the net at 2:15 for a 2-2 score. Shortly after, at 5:37, Eric Neiley recaptured the one-goal lead for the Gladiators with his 19th of the season. At 12:17, Ethan Somoza one-timed a power-play puck into the Atlanta net to tie the game at 3-3 and eventually force overtime.
After a scoreless overtime period, the two sides headed to the shootout, where goaltender Ryan Bednard denied all three Atlanta shooters as Carter Souch scored the winning goal for Greenville.
Bednard stopped 50 of 53 Atlanta shots in his eighth win of the season.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 21-11-7-0 while the Gladiators fall to 22-14-3-1.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home on Saturday for a NASCAR Night meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2023
- Bednard Stops 50, Rabbits Top Atlanta 4-3 in Shootout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Smith's Game Winner Stings Rays - Florida Everblades
- Griffin Scores in Cyclones' Loss to Growlers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Growlers Crush Cyclones 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Third Period Goal Downs Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Partner with Bird - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Battle at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Are Back at Colisée Vidéotron to Face the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Sign Forward Griff Jeszka - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Begins Three-Game Series Tonight at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC Tonight, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 25 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stevenson Re-Assigned to the Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Travel North for Midweek Duel with Lions - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Bednard Stops 50, Rabbits Top Atlanta 4-3 in Shootout
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm)
- Rabbits Report: NASCAR Night Is Here
- Swamp Rabbits Partner with Alloy Employer Services to Present NASCAR Night
- Comeback Falls Short, Rabbits Fall 5-3 to Solar Bears