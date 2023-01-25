Bednard Stops 50, Rabbits Top Atlanta 4-3 in Shootout

GREENVILLE, SC - Ryan Bednard's 50-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they topped the Atlanta Gladiators for a 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Both teams trade offensive chances throughout the first period, shooting 13 time each. At the 15:55 mark, Atlanta opened the scoring, as Sanghoon Shin netted a power-play goal for the 1-0 score line.

Out of the intermission, Greenville wasted little time tying the game, as Tanner Eberle scored his 16th of the season at 1:24. After back-to-back penalty against the Swamp Rabbits, the Gladiators re-established their lead with a Tim Davison goal at 7:30.

As he did in the second, Eberle leveled the game for Greenville early in the third, prodding the puck into the net at 2:15 for a 2-2 score. Shortly after, at 5:37, Eric Neiley recaptured the one-goal lead for the Gladiators with his 19th of the season. At 12:17, Ethan Somoza one-timed a power-play puck into the Atlanta net to tie the game at 3-3 and eventually force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the two sides headed to the shootout, where goaltender Ryan Bednard denied all three Atlanta shooters as Carter Souch scored the winning goal for Greenville.

Bednard stopped 50 of 53 Atlanta shots in his eighth win of the season.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 21-11-7-0 while the Gladiators fall to 22-14-3-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at home on Saturday for a NASCAR Night meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

