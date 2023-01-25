Growlers Crush Cyclones 6-1
January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers walked away emphatic winners in their first ever visit to Cincinnati as they topped the Cyclones 6-1 on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.
Gander native Adam Dawe scored his first three professional goals in the win for a hat trick in one of the marquee moments in franchise history. Luke Cavallin stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced in the Newfoundland net.
Newfoundland face Cincinnati once again on Friday with a 8:30 pm NL time puck drop.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - A. Dawe
2. CIN - M. Sinclair
3. NFL - I. Johnson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2023
- Bednard Stops 50, Rabbits Top Atlanta 4-3 in Shootout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Smith's Game Winner Stings Rays - Florida Everblades
- Griffin Scores in Cyclones' Loss to Growlers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Growlers Crush Cyclones 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Third Period Goal Downs Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Partner with Bird - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Battle at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Are Back at Colisée Vidéotron to Face the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Sign Forward Griff Jeszka - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Begins Three-Game Series Tonight at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC Tonight, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 25 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stevenson Re-Assigned to the Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Travel North for Midweek Duel with Lions - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Crush Cyclones 6-1
- Growlers Tame Thunder 6-4
- Growlers Topped 5-0 by Thunder
- Growlers Rock Railers 3-2
- Growlers Sweep Railers with 6-4 Win