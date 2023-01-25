Growlers Crush Cyclones 6-1

January 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers walked away emphatic winners in their first ever visit to Cincinnati as they topped the Cyclones 6-1 on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

Gander native Adam Dawe scored his first three professional goals in the win for a hat trick in one of the marquee moments in franchise history. Luke Cavallin stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced in the Newfoundland net.

Newfoundland face Cincinnati once again on Friday with a 8:30 pm NL time puck drop.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - A. Dawe

2. CIN - M. Sinclair

3. NFL - I. Johnson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.