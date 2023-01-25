Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-11-7-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (22-14-3-0)

January 25, 2023 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #39

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12), Trevor Wohlford [38]

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (4-2-1-0) Home: (3-1-0-0) Away: (1-1-1-0)

Last Meeting:

December 28, 2022 - Greenville 5 vs Atlanta 1

Next Meeting:

February 8, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(79-66-16)

QUICK BITS

BOUNCEBACK VS THE BEARS:

In the second game of the back-to-back, the Swamp Rabbits would attempt to avenge Thursday night's loss to Orlando. They were successful in doing so, as the offense exploded in a six-goal effort to win the contest by a score of 6-3. The Rabbits would score three goals in the second period, with two coming within the first two minutes to help pull away from the Solar Bears. Tanner Eberle and Josh McKechney tallied three points each to lead all scorers for Greenville. David Hrenak stopped 32 shots, posting a 0.914 save percentage in the game, earning his 10th win of the season. With the win, the Rabbits improved to a 3-1 record against Orlando this season.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

After taking over the first place spot a couple weeks ago, Atlanta has fallen into a down swing, as they are 0-3-1 in their last four games. The Gladiators are now tied for third place with Jacksonville and Greenville with 47 points. Mike Pelech leads Atlanta with 36 points (7g, 29a) and has tallied eight points in the last five games. David Tendeck and Tyler Parks have split time in net for the Gladiators, however, Parks has since been called to AHL Tucson. Joe Murdaca now lands in a goaltending spot alongside Tendeck.

TORCHBEARER TANNER:

Tanner Eberle recorded his first three-point game of the season last Saturday against Orlando. Eberle has also netted a goal in back-to-back games and is now third (first among active skaters) on the team in total points (27). He will look to light the lamp against Atlanta, a team he has already scored on in two occasions so far this season.

JUST "JOSH"IN' YA:

After being acquired in a trade last month with the Wheeling Nailers, Josh McKechney is proving he can be a key piece to a playoff run for the Swamp Rabbits. In the last three games, McKechney has scored two goals, both leading to Greenville victories. Last Saturday against Orlando, he tallied a trio of points (1g, 2a) which was tied for leading point scorer of the contest with teammate Tanner Eberle and set a new high-water mark for his career.

MARTY THE MAESTRO:

Max Martin has been on fire in recent weeks, recording 12 points (4g, 8a) in the last 12 games. He is currently on a three-game point streak, and places fourth on the team in total points with 22. Martin's 22 points leads Swamp Rabbits defenseman and leads the next closest blue-liner by seven points.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Wednesday night's contest against Atlanta, the Swamp Rabbits will host Savannah on NASCAR Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday. The last time these two teams met, the Rabbits won 2-1 in overtime on home ice. The Ghost Pirates are currently 11-20-7 and have recorded 29 points. At this point, they sit in seventh place in the South Division, and trail Greenville by 18 points.

