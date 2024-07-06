Whopping 17-Hit Day Puts Chicago over Winnipeg

Whopping 17-hit day puts Chicago over Winnipeg, 12-6.

18 total runs across both teams without a home run is a feat most people have never seen.

That was the scenario in the series opener between the Dogs and the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg got on the board early, scoring four runs off of Dogs starter Kenny Serwa in the top of the second inning.

A rough start to the Dogs was turned around quickly, after the Dogs put together a six-run inning in the bottom of the second.

The huge inning allowed the Dogs to bat around the order, totalling six hits.

While Winnipeg added two additional runs in the third inning, the Dogs continued to defend Serwa, adding three runs, taking back the lead.

The Dogs continued to add insurance runs, scoring two runs in the fourth inning.

Serwa bounced back from his disastrous start to the game, not allowing a run for the remaining three innings of his start.

Lukas Galdoni and Cal Djuraskovic both entered the game in relief, combining for three innings of shutout bullpen relief. The two recent additions to the bullpen have been nothing but dominant, both holding ERA's under 2.50.

While a few weeks ago the Dogs bullpen seemed scarce, Dogs pitching coach Stu Cliburn has put together a strong group of new pitchers to fill the void, creating a strongly meshed group of pitchers.

A late eighth inning Dogs run was the icing on the cake, as the team took the series opener 12-6.

Seven of the Dogs starters had themselves a multi hit game, including Nick Dalesandro, Brantley Bell, Narciso Crook, Zion Pettigrew, Johnni Turbo, Nick Novak and Jesus Lujano.

Zion Pettigrew continues to be the story to be told, extending his hit streak to 13 games. Pettigrew's two hits in the victory over Winnipeg increased his batting average to .370.

If the Dogs' hot offense carries into game two, the team will be poised to take the series in two games.

First pitch for game two will come at 11:30 AM from Impact Field.

