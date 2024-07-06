Jacob Teter's Two Home Run Day Powers the Chicago Dogs to Series Victory in Fargo

Jacob Teter's two home run day powers the Chicago Dogs to series victory in Fargo, 7-6.

Following Fargo's late-night win in extra innings, the series was tied heading into the series finale.

Kolby Kiser took the mound for the RedHawks, allowing three first inning runs.

Brantley Bell started things off for the Dogs, blasting a one out solo home run, his seventh of the year.

Jacob Teter continued to hit the long ball, smashing a two-run home run just two at-bats later.

Teter's powerful bat continued, hitting his second long ball of the game in the third inning, a solo shot.

Teter's monster day at the plate put himself in first place in American Association home runs, 16, passing Brian O'Grady and teammate Narciso Crook.

The Dogs added runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings after RBI hits from Zion Pettigrew, Antonio Barranca and Nick Novak.

Starting on the mound for the Dogs was Kenny Serwa, who threw 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out six batters.

The first two out of the bullpen for the Dogs were Lukas Galdoni and Davis Pratt. Pratt, the winning pitcher, threw one inning where he gave up one run and struck out two batters.

Joey Marciano pitched the final two innings of the game, throwing two scoreless innings. Marciano earned his 14th save of the season in his outing.

The Dogs head back home for an eight game homestand starting Monday against the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Kane County Cougars.

